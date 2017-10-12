No president has publicly threatened to shut down a media outlet for unfavorable coverage. This is beyond the pale, further evidence that Trump seeks to emulate the thugs around the world like Russian President Vladimir Putin (whose alleged killing of journalists Trump once wrote off, because "our country does plenty of killing, too"), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (whom he congratulated after a vote that outside observers found rife with irregularities) and Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines (whose "drug war" Trump praised despite thousands of extrajudicial killings). House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., self-styled libertarians such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., self-proclaimed constitutional conservatives such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, high-minded "thought leaders" such as Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., once-independent and intellectually honest think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and the entire retinue of Beltway right-wing groups that castigate the left nonstop would be horrified if a Democratic president ever suggested such a thing.