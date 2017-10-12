They say: Eliminating the estate tax will help truck drivers! “Truckers will be the No. 1 beneficiaries of President Trump’s tax plan,” according to a “senior White House official.” (I can see why you’d want that to be an anonymous statement.) That sends tax expert David Cay Johnson to the Internal Revenue Service data showing that, given that there are only a few trucking companies that would potentially pay the estate tax, it’s unlikely that its repeal will help truck drivers. CC Huang adds that for the median independent trucker to gain a penny from the cut in the pass-through rate, his/her earnings would have to increase by a factor of 2.5.