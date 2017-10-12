Utah’s solar industry could have doubled this year. Lost to Utah are thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars that could have flowed into Utah. New money to the state comes in two ways from every solar job. You get to keep your tax dollars right at home financing a family asset. And thousands of dollars in state and federal taxes can be used to purchase an income generating solar system. The dollars to finance a solar project are from a third party lender, usually out-of-state. These loans are out-of-state money invested in Utah. We all win.