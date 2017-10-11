A president “isolated” in the White House, in a “pressure cooker” and without “generational peers with whom he feels comfortable venting about his staff or his rivals, or just talking about sports” — as described by advisers and other allies (with advisers and allies like this...) — does not provide a picture of a functioning president. It sure sounds like someone playing president on TV who finds himself in over his head and must be led around by aides who fear his unfitness will be laid bare for all to see. The aides can stop worrying about word getting out — we already see it.