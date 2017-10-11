Girls are getting left behind when it comes to education. Nine out of the ten toughest countries for a girl to get an education are in Africa. According to a newONE Campaign report, “girls are 57 percent more likely than boys to be out of school at the primary level, and the disparity only gets worse as girls get older” — rising to 83 percent at the upper secondary level. Malala Yousafzai, who started at Oxford this week, noted, “In many countries, they do not even keep track of how girls are doing in school, or if they are there at all. If we say, ‘Girls count,’ then we must count girls, so we can see if we are really making progress in educating every girl.”