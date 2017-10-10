The slew of justifications will arrive on time, as veracious and confident as ever. The police are trained to determine when there is a threat, they will say. Look at the picture of the knife, they will add. But these excuses only make matters more absurd. Yes, they are trained, and so how does this still happen? How does one officer draw a taser, while another draws his pistol? How could such a small knife be considered a threat to three officers with guns who are trained in de-escalation and self-defense?