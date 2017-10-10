An even larger factor for those prior administrations was the growth in the labor force as women and immigrants added greatly to the pool of available workers. From 1950 to 2000, an average of one million additional women a year joined the labor force, but this rate has dropped by half since the year 2000 since most women are already working. Immigration similarly contributed more than a half a million new jobs on average each year since 1985, but that rate had already begun to slow even before the Trump Administration took office. When you combine these slower inflows with the peak retirement years of the baby boom generation, it is clear that the current economy is very different from the one that added nearly 15 million workers during the Reagan and Clinton administrations, and will severely limit the Trump Administration’s ability to create jobs.