The last time I visited the White House, they had put those little plastic things in all the sockets, and when I casually went to plug in my cellphone, three different aides screamed at me not to touch anything because of “what happened last time.” I don’t know what happened last time. After looking into an aide’s haunted eyes, I don’t think I ever want to know. I think the only thing that lets me sleep at night is that I have not seen what he has seen.