The Post tried to pin down an estimate: “It costs the federal government about $43,000 an hour to fly Air Force Two, according to a 2012 estimate by the Air Force. Assuming a total flight time of six hours for the journey east [from Las Vegas to Indianapolis] and then west again [to California], the tab for the flight alone would have topped $250,000.” He or the Republican National Committee should pay back every dime to the U.S. treasury.