Watching the world crumble through the lens of social media without critical analysis of the information you have being jammed down your throat is breaking apart the country. Inflammatory opinion pieces, unverified reports and online surveys are not factual and are not viable sources no matter how much they validate your own feelings. Someone thinking differently from you does not mean that the experiences and information they have is wrong. We all are more similar than you would think, and despite what some extremist trains of thought may lead us to, these differences will not destroy the country.