Alex Jones, the man President Trump has praised for his “amazing” reputation and for “standing up for what’s right,” had done it again: He had broken the news that we in the deep state were responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas. It was a clean scoop. He even knew we released O.J. Simpson from prison in Nevada 20 hours before the shooting to draw more media to the area. “The whole thing has the hallmarks of being scripted by deep-state Democrats and their Islamic allies using mental-patient cutouts,” Jones reported.