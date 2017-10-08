At the end of the day, surrogates, children and intended parents are best protected with the current statute applied in a gender neutral way. Couples seeking to build their family through surrogacy spend significant time, money, thought and effort trying to have a child and planning for that child’s future. These couples are willing to open their lives up to judicial scrutiny to demonstrate their strong desire and fitness to become parents. They have spent significant time and financial resources to achieve their dream of a family with the person they love.