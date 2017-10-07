In the aftermath of the mass murder in Las Vegas, the National Rifle Association has come up with a strategy to shut up the country (beyond telling everyone it’s “too soon”) and divert focus away from substantial gun legislation. It has signaled to its Republican dependents that they may agree to “review” administratively (not by legislative action, mind you!) the use of gizmos know as “bump stocks” that effectively convert a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic one. (The NRA insists that the Constitution protects semiautomatic but concedes that it does not cover automatic weapons. This raises the question: Where do they come up with this stuff?!)