Historical cases show that when minority groups are utterly excluded from the state they are destined to fall victim to the terrors of ethnic cleansing. The Rohingya Muslims are no exception. The systematic violence against the ethnic group, over decades, illustrates not only the reluctance of the Myanmar government to balance groups’ demands with the interests of the state, but also how chauvinistic have the government and the Buddhist majority become towards Rohingya Muslims. In fact, the state is now openly assaulting Rohingya culture and identity deeming the group as unfit and filthy. The displacement, abuse, rape, and killing of Rohingya Muslims are a clear indication of this.