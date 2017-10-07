The systematic removal of Rohingya Muslims from their homeland, by means of force and intimidation, is a case of ethnic cleansing. The intention to cleanse the ethnic group from Rakhine State, and throughout Myanmar, is motivated by ethnic and religious sentiment, state-security concerns, and lack of international determination to end ethnic cleansing.
Who are Rohingya Muslims?
For generations, the Rohingya people have lived in the western coastal state of Rakhine in Myanmar. Unlike other ethnic and religious minorities in the country, Rohingya Muslims have long been deprived of cultural rights and denied citizenship in the majority Buddhist state. They are not only a stateless group, but also, what some contend, the most persecuted minority in the world. Their exclusion from the state coupled with loathing for Muslim identity has been accompanied with systematic discrimination and persecution that has lead to the removal of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people.
The ethnic and religious undercurrent
Historical cases show that when minority groups are utterly excluded from the state they are destined to fall victim to the terrors of ethnic cleansing. The Rohingya Muslims are no exception. The systematic violence against the ethnic group, over decades, illustrates not only the reluctance of the Myanmar government to balance groups’ demands with the interests of the state, but also how chauvinistic have the government and the Buddhist majority become towards Rohingya Muslims. In fact, the state is now openly assaulting Rohingya culture and identity deeming the group as unfit and filthy. The displacement, abuse, rape, and killing of Rohingya Muslims are a clear indication of this.
The state-security concern
Rohingya Muslims are also perceived as a state-security concern. The Myanmar government has long associated the ethnic group with terrorism and pan-Islamic extremism. However, the upsurge of Islamic extremism and terrorism around the world creates ideal timing to pursue ethnic cleansing of the group. To legitimize its actions, the Myanmar government is situating the Rohingya Muslims as a national-security concern that must be eliminated from its national space. In a world of sovereign nation-states, the state-security concern tactic tolerates only thin likelihood for international intrusion.
The lack of international determination to end ethnic cleansing
International community is concerned about the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya people. But, it is not determined to end the violence. The concern alone will not put an end to displacement, rape, and killing. Unless the international community, including countries like China, India, and United States, find firmness of purpose, and feel morally and legally bound to end the violence, the destruction of Rohingya Muslim identity and culture will endure.
Perparim Gutaj is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Salt Lake Community College. He specializes in ethnicity and ethnic cleansing.