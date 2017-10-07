The real takeaway here is that this will really give me the fire in the belly I need to fight the good fight against the National Rifle Association, climate change denial, institutionalized sexism (UGH, the WORST), and, of course, that sick loser in the White House. You should all come to the party I am going to throw to celebrate putting an end to their sorry careers. Don’t think about what I did, continuously, over decades. Think about this RAD PARTY! We will sell T-shirts that say “FEMINIST” on them. We will sell all kinds of things like that. There definitely will not be a snake pit.