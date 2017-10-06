By any outward criteria, Putin could afford to let Navalny campaign freely. It’s obvious that Russia has weathered the economic consequences of the commodity price collapse and Putin’s 2014 break with the West. The oil price is holding at a level the government considers sustainable for the Russian budget. Core inflation is down to the U.K. level. Economic growth is back, and there’s especially robust progress in agriculture, the sector Putin had singled out for priority development as Russia battened down its hatches in 2014. The Saudi king has paid his first ever visit to Moscow: Russia is stronger in the Middle East than it has ever been since the breakup of the Soviet Union. Ukraine, the biggest thorn in Putin’s side, has descended into its usual quagmire of political squabbling and economic incompetence. In other words, everything is going reasonably well -- there are no obvious defeats or failures that could undermine Putin’s dominance in Russia.