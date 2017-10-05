Tillerson pushed back hard against the suggestion that he had considered resigning and been talked out of it by Vice President Pence. But widespread news reports tell a different story. Tillerson, whom Trump is said to sometimes deride as “Mr. Exxon,” never would have become chief executive of one of the biggest corporations in the world if he had valued blind loyalty over principled expertise in his subordinates. His business-world methodology has not translated well to government, but he approaches his duties in a sober and responsible way.