Finally, in its developing Fourth Amendment jurisprudence, the court will hear Collins v. Virginia, and decide whether an officer can search a car parked on private property without a warrant. It is settled law that an officer needs a warrant to search a home and its “curtilage.” The question is whether a car parked outside, close to the house and on the property, is considered part of that protected curtilage notwithstanding the “automobile exception” to the warrant requirement that allows an officer to search any car, because it is highly mobile, if the officer has probable cause that the vehicle contains evidence of a crime. In this case, officers were looking for a stolen motorcycle, saw a picture of a motorcycle on Collins’ Facebook page, went to his house, walked up the driveway and looked under a tarp to identify the stolen motorcycle.