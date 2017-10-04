At Tuesday’s argument before the Supreme Court about gerrymandering -- the science of using map-drawing and Big Data to keep ruling parties in power even when a majority votes for the opposition -- Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. was searching for a way to uphold the unsavory practice. But there was a problem: Gerrymandering is making a mockery of the right to vote in Wisconsin, the focus of the case before the court, where a redrawn map allowed Republicans to hold more than 60 percent of the state assembly while getting less than half the vote.