Not only has Congress done nothing about the gun deaths of about 13,000 Americans every year, but two guys with A ratings from the NRA - Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Rep. John Carter, R-Tex. - introduced something this year to make killing even easier. They call it the Hearing Protection Act, because they want you to believe gun silencers only function to protect a shooter’s snowflake ears. Their bill is in no way designed to help weapons manufacturers sell more stuff, even though gun sales have gone down since President Barack Obama left office.