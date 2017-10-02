It’s yet another instance in which the party faltered because it has stopped thinking about the present and future. Stuck in the past, it assumes everything is as it was in 1981. Republicans neglect to consider the debt is much bigger, income inequality is much worse and the average taxpayer doesn’t have a huge federal tax bill. Habit, intellectual laziness and the iron grip of donors and groups wedded to old mantras (that just so happen to benefit them) have deadened the party’s ability to deliver on promises and serve the country as a whole.