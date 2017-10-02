They pretend a lot of other things, too. They say their goal is to “simplify” the tax system, so they reduce the number of individual income tax brackets to three. Isn’t it funny that in their “simplification” the tax rate for the richest among us (people earning over $418,400 a year) drops from 39.6 percent to 35 percent, but the tax rate for the poorest (those earning less than $9,325 a year) actually goes up, from 10 percent to 12 percent?