In the Virginia governor’s race this fall, Ed Gillespie, the Republican candidate, has tried to pin the single-payer rap on Democrat Ralph Northam, who has said he does not support it. If Northam loses, Sanders supporters will blame it on moderate stances like this. But some politically savvy liberal Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi say the party’s focus now should be on improving the Affordable Care Act, not on pushing for a new system.