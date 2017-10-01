And Republicans are not going to pay for these giveaways to the rich, which means future workers will pick up the tab. They have promised to raise money by cutting tax deductions, but they have been more specific about the deductions they would keep than the ones they would eliminate. They’ve done none of the hard work, in other words. Meanwhile, they admit they are unwilling to fully pay for the tax cuts they want, so they are giving themselves permission to cut up to $1.5 trillion in taxes without any offsets at all, arguing that a spurt of economic growth would make up for much of the lost revenue.