The incident forces us to reconsider how sanguine we should be — or deserve to be — about the progress we’ve made since 1973 in simply taking women seriously. The sexism captured in “Battle of the Sexes” seems neon now, as obvious as a fireworks explosion in a broom closet. And there’s a danger some of us — particularly men — will take from that a sense of blithe assurance that we’ve, well, come a long way, baby, in making it a less ubiquitous thing.