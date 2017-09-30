Many of us - maybe even most of us - feel at times we “don’t fit in.” President Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency and director of LDS Charities, talked about not fitting in when she spoke at the BYU Women’s Conference in April 2017. While her remarks were specifically tailored for women, they apply to all: “Relief Society is exactly the place for all of us who don’t fit in” and then she expounds on who does fit: “people with disabilities, recovering addicts, new in the Church, old pioneer stock, American, Syrian, Chilean, Samoan, working, home with kids, wishing to have a job, poor, rich, in debt, happy, depressed, bipolar, autistic, serving others, being served, liberal, conservative, don’t care, immigrant, gay, converted, and unconverted. The question is: Can we open up the circle of sisterhood to many more kinds of backgrounds and see those backgrounds as valuable instead of as handicaps?”