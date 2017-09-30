In that vein, the role of surrogate or egg donor should be clarified by definition, as both seem to be addressed in this article as a “commodity.” A commodity, as defined in the Miriam-Webster dictionary, is something to be bought and sold and/or exploited. I assume the author was referring to this when reducing surrogates down to a “uterus” and stating that they can be bought. I want to make one thing clear: I am an independent, educated individual with two children of my own. My family lives what I would call a very normal, American dream life. In no way was I coerced into an agreement to donate my eggs or carry another person’s baby. As a whole person not be be reduced to my reproductive organs, I made these decisions to help others as do all other egg donors and surrogates. The notion that surrogacy or donation preys on women who see no other way to provide for themselves is not only completely false, but against surrogacy rules. Potential surrogates must be financially stable and not on any form of government assistance to enter these agreements.