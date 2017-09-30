I didn’t fully realize when first coming out, just how much of my self worth I had previously tied to being a “good Mormon.” I had always known and valued myself as an obedient missionary, entertaining Sunday school teacher and worthy temple-goer, and I trusted that the friends, ward members and bishops, who had also known me my whole life, could learn to love and accept me as all these things and gay. I didn’t anticipate the self-doubt and fear I’d feel as these Mormon labels started to be forgotten, and I just became labeled as gay.