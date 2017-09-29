The country’s best hope for countering an increasingly polarized and vitriolic political environment rests with its citizens’ willingness to listen to one another. This is especially difficult -- and especially necessary -- when they disagree, even profoundly. If colleges cannot teach this skill, and impart that value, the threat of censorship and violence will only grow. More civic leaders from both parties should take up this challenge. Free speech is an issue that must transcend partisanship.