One of Pruitt’s flights on chartered aircraft was an Aug. 4 trip from Denver to Durango, Colorado, for a meeting with Gov. John Hickenlooper at a site where the EPA accidentally triggered a spill of pollutants two years ago. The EPA explained that the commercial flight Pruitt had planned to take was delayed. It turns out, however, that Hickenlooper offered to take Pruitt to Durango on his state-owned plane, which presumably would have cost the EPA nothing. The problem was that the governor had room to accommodate Pruitt but not his entourage.