It’s not just industry experts who disliked this bill. Only about 20 percent of Americans supported Graham-Cassidy, and even among Republicans, the bill failed to win over the majority. The GOP senate leadership knew it was weak and indefensible—which is why they did not hold any real hearings or debate. Our own Sen. Orrin Hatch joined in the pretense that this was a viable plan by holding the Senate’s sole hearing on the bill, in his Finance Committee. The bill was scheduled for 90 seconds of floor debate.