As part of AMA’s ongoing commitment to educating hobbyists, and recognizing the growing interest in the flying of model aircraft and drones, AMA expanded its educational efforts in 2014 to reach even more new people by helping launch the “Know Before You Fly” campaign. This campaign, created in partnership with other UAS industry leaders and the FAA, works to put important safety information and flying tips in the hands of newcomers to the hobby from across the country, even those that are not members of a community-based organization like AMA.