These days, drones are everywhere, in the news, on television and in the skies above Utah. This fall, many people will be flying recreational unmanned aircraft, often referred to as “drones,” for the first time. And as Congress considers reauthorization for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it’s important that they take a close look at the educational programs that community-based organizations like the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) provide.
I’m one of the 1,418 AMA members in Utah and more than 200,000 members across the United States. I learned to fly model aircraft when I was 13 years old, on a Top Flite Flight Streak Control Line model that I built with my dad for one of my school science classes. After many years of flying, I realized the safest and most responsible way to continue my hobby was to join AMA. I became a member in 1988 and have been flying with my local club ever since.
Since its founding in 1936, AMA has been committed to educating members and those new to the hobby on how to fly model aircraft and drones safely and in the right places, through a community-based set of safety guidelines. AMA’s decades of experience have shown that the best way to promote safety isn’t to impose new regulations on recreational users; it’s to educate them about best practices and safe operation.
AMA’s safety guidelines help ensure that all model aircraft and drone enthusiasts know where and how to fly safely. If you are new to the hobby, we recommend sticking to a few basic safety guidelines:
* Fly no higher than 400 feet and remain below any surrounding obstacles when possible unless operating within an established community-based safety program or through a waiver from the FAA.
* Remain well clear of, and do not interfere with, manned aircraft operations. You must see and avoid other aircraft and obstacles at all times.
* Do not intentionally fly over unprotected persons or moving vehicles, and remain at least 25 feet away from individuals and vulnerable property.
* Contact the airport or control tower before flying within five miles of an airport.
* Consider seeking help from a local community-based organization, like AMA, to learn to fly.
As part of AMA’s ongoing commitment to educating hobbyists, and recognizing the growing interest in the flying of model aircraft and drones, AMA expanded its educational efforts in 2014 to reach even more new people by helping launch the “Know Before You Fly” campaign. This campaign, created in partnership with other UAS industry leaders and the FAA, works to put important safety information and flying tips in the hands of newcomers to the hobby from across the country, even those that are not members of a community-based organization like AMA.
As Congress continues to work on FAA Reauthorization this fall, I urge them to remember the importance of a community-based approach to managing the model aviation community. I want everyone to experience the joy of flying like I have, but that will only be possible if we all help keep our skies safe.
Darin Peirce, Lehi, is the past president and current vice president of the Utah Valley Aeromodelers.