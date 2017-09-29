To give you a sense of how ridiculous that is, the Federal Reserve’s median forecast for long-term growth is 1.8 percent, thanks in part to demographic challenges facing the country. (What matters is the long-term number, as growth rates can bounce around a lot quarter to quarter and over the course of the business cycle.) The Congressional Budget Office, in scoring Trump’s budget this year, said it would add maybe a tenth of a percentage point to growth — bringing us to a whopping 1.9 percent.