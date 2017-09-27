Sure a team owner can decide not to re-sign a player who protests. Fans can stop watching football and stop buying tickets. People can claim football players are meant to entertain us, and they should stick to playing the game and leaving their politics out of it. But players have a national platform. Why shouldn’t they use it to express themselves? Because you don’t want to be reminded on a Sunday afternoon that our country has serious problems that need attention? Too bad. There’s a fire in your kitchen and you can’t ignore it anymore.