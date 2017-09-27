The only government capable of preserving harmony within a diverse, pluralistic, melting pot-like society with different and even rival views, cultures, and demands was one which could not be controlled by any of the many groups living within its jurisdiction. Should the government have the power to benefit the rich and well connected class, the rich and well connected will work to use that power to benefit themselves, as would any group regardless of socio-economic status or other distinctive quality, who saw the opportunity.