In spite of everything, I still believe that the gentle people will prevail over the bullies and braggarts, fascinating though they be. We arise in the morning, eat our oatmeal with raisins, do our Daily Dozen, and take public transportation to work where we sit through a meeting about ambient parallel interface with emulated tab data on the DRT thread affecting the articulated download menu out-sent via the alternate micron converter and we manage to look alert and interested and return to our cubicle with the cartoons pinned to the walls and we write a loving note to our daughter and call a dying friend and send a check to the Home for the Moody, knowing that one day, perhaps tomorrow, we’ll find the envelope with the form letter on our desk, “This is to inform you that as of a week from Friday, your employment here at NorComm will be terminated.” And we’ll simply go on as before.