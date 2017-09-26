Recently, Montana’s governor announced the creation of an Office of Outdoor Recreation to better support outdoor businesses and, by extension, the lands on which they depend. According to a study by the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation in Montana produced $7.1 billion in consumer spending last year, 71,000 direct jobs, $2.2 billion in wages and salaries and $286 million in state and local tax revenue, making it one of the state’s top economic sectors by any measurement.