Eight years have passed, and you were right. I’ve made Utah my home. My generation and I start businesses and families. We’re qualified applicants filling job vacancies and innovating for Utah, humanity, and the planet, adding to Utah’s youthful reputation and decidedly healthy economy. We’re building on a foundation for a progressive future when our healthy state welcomes everyone and celebrates diversity and opportunity. We recruit with our “work hard, play hard” ethos, best represented by access to nationally-managed public lands. Hiking foothills, biking downtown, or working long hours at start-ups, we’re proud of where we live and the version of Utah we help shape. We are voters.