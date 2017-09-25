During their first 20 years of life as working-age Americans, Evans and Fitzgerald found, refugees contributed about $21,000 more to the system than they took out. At first, refugees are a fiscal drain, since the government spends money to help them relocate and get started in the U.S., and because at first many refugees have trouble finding a job. But refugees steadily learned how to make it in the new land — six years after arriving, they hade higher employment rates than the average native-born American. They then mostly got off welfare and became taxpayers for many years.