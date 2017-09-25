In short, if the sponsors are trying to bribe Alaska’s and Maine’s senators, they haven’t done a very good job of it. Outside analysts note that the Cassidy-Graham numbers themselves show an overall loss to the states. For example, Alaska would receive $99 million less under the block grant; Ohio would receive $1.6 billion less under the block grant; West Virginia would receive $477 million less under the block grant. And if that were not enough, Axios picked up on some mathematical chicanery in the Cassidy-Graham numbers: “They also add state savings to the block grants under the bill, but don’t include them in the current law baseline, meaning the comparison isn’t apples to apples.”