Most important - and maybe most difficult - Macron is trying to offer a model of revitalization, both economic and political, that will offer a way forward for workers who have been neglected by past reforms. These are the voters tempted by Trump, by Brexit, by Le Pen - by “illiberal democracy,” as Macron said - and today’s politics must find a way to make the free market work for them after two decades in which government failed to regulate the “excesses of capitalism.”