According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s a genetic condition that causes underdeveloped facial bones and tissue — your mom, Kelley, told The Washington Post you were born without cheekbones and had to have facial reconstruction surgery at just 13 months old. The condition can lead to a very small chin, downward slanting eyes and unusually shaped ears or none at all. It can also cause hearing and vision problems. Your dad says that when you talk, you sound like you’re under water, and many people have trouble understanding you.