From the other side came a similar profusion of responses, in email, on Facebook and from the cesspool known as Twitter, of people wishing me dead. “Hurry up and die already! .?.?. DO US ALL A FAVOR AND JUST CURL UP AND DIE !!!!!!!!! .?.?. With any luck at all Milback (sic) will succumb. .?.?. just see a dr. You know, Dr Kevorkian.” Dozens of Trump supporters delighted in responding by making vulgar references to vaginas, and one wrote to my wife to say it gave him “endless satisfaction” to report that my death is likely.