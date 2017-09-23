The next person who is fortunate enough to interview Trump should ask him: If we abandon the nuclear agreement, what happens then? His hope can’t be that it would survive without us (a possibility), because if that’s the case, then there would be no point to backing out. So he must be hoping that the agreement would collapse. And then what? He can’t possibly be so stupid as to believe that Iran would say, “Okay, you win! We’ll give you everything you could ever want and ask nothing in return!,” but I’m not so sure. Much more likely is that Iran would decide that there’s no point in making any kind of agreement with this administration, since Trump can’t be trusted to keep to his word. Indeed, at this point why would any government anywhere - particularly North Korea’s - believe that if it made an agreement with the United States and upheld its end of the bargain that we’d do the same?