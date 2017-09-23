I also believe that our immigration reform efforts should provide an opportunity for young undocumented immigrants, who were brought into this country before they were old enough to know any differently, to follow prescribed steps to remain in this country. That is why, following President Trump’s recent announcement to sunset the DACA program, I cosponsored the Recognizing America’s Children (RAC) Act. The RAC Act provides a rigorous but fair process for some undocumented immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as young children to stay and contribute to our society, while removing those that do not honor and sustain our laws.