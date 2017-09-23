Consider Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. As myths float about the feds simply stealing acres from the state, the monument continues generating millions for Utah schools and communities. A quick breakdown: when designated as a national monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante included a small acreage of land owned by the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration. This trust transfers money generated from land use to support the Utah public school system. However, to compensate, the federal government not only provided a $50 million payment for the schools but, to date, the monument has generated $310 million for the schools, surrounding counties and various public services. Since its creation, Grand Staircase-Escalante has correlated with a 32 percent income increase in the region and employment boost of over 24 percent according to Headwaters Economics.