Despite the cost savings that generic drugs offer over brand name drugs, the brand name drug manufacturers deserve our support — to a point. Indeed, there is no question that pharmaceutical companies that spend billions of dollars developing these drugs need a period when their inventions are protected so they can recover research and development costs and turn a reasonable profit. The U.S. Constitution even grants Congress the power to promote the progress of science by securing limited times to inventors the exclusive right to their discoveries. But limited time, not perpetual time, is the key concept concerning the public’s general interest and well-being.