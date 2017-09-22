I read a book this week by author Jon Acuff called “Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done.” In it, he says the reason many people quit is they are overcome by perfectionism. After all, we reason if you can’t do something perfectly, better not to do it at all. I have kids who would rather get D’s on purpose than try to do well and “only” get a B. I would rather spend eight months worrying about getting the colors “just right” on a new website than actually launch it. I mean who does stuff like that?! Turns out, a lot of people do.