But -- and this might discomfort his U. hosts as well as his detractors -- Shapiro was among the first of the conservative #NeverTrumpers. One of the first of those who might have been expected to be on his side to instead call Trump out as a faux conservative who doesn’t believe what conservatives believe, and may not believe in much of anything. Shapiro faults Trump for riding a wave, not of true small-government conservatism, but of racist-tinged nationalism, to the nomination and to the White House.