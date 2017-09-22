Something as important as health care deserves a much more measured approach and careful thought than the current process, and it must be a bi-partisan approach that works for all. The U.S. currently spends more than 18 percent of our gross domestic product on health care, which is over $3 trillion annually, yet we rank 37th in health outcomes worldwide and we still have over 30 million people without coverage. We can and must do better, but Graham-Cassidy is not the answer.